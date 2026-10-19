Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]

19 October 2026 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 19, a concert by the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan was held at the National Music and Drama Theater named after Magtymguly in Ashgabat.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, watched the concert.

The concert featured samples of Turkmen and Azerbaijani music.