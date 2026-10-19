Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]
On October 19, a concert by the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan was held at the National Music and Drama Theater named after Magtymguly in Ashgabat.
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, watched the concert.
The concert featured samples of Turkmen and Azerbaijani music.
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