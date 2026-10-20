Zelensky met Lockheed Martin team in Kyiv

20 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a team from the United States defense and aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin Co. in Kyiv on Monday.

In a post on X, Zelensky claimed that the company "helps us save lives" with its Patriot defense systems and F-16 aircraft. "We discussed how we can expand and increase supplies," he wrote, claiming that Lockheed Martin is "currently ramping up production of ballistic missile interceptors."

Zelensky expressed hope that Ukraine will be able to purchase some of these supplies in future. "It is important that Lockheed Martin has a presence in Ukraine," he concluded.