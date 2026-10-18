Ukraine hits several Russian military targets

18 October 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukraine’s Armed Forces carried out airstrikes against several Russian military targets overnight from October 17 to 18.

According to a statement by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, units of the Defense Forces struck a launch site for Russian attack drones, a repair base for vehicles and armored combat vehicles, and a concentration point for Russian troops in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

In particular, Ukrainian forces hit a facility near Donetsk used to store, prepare, and launch attack drones.

"This reduces the enemy’s ability to attack Ukrainian territory and civilian infrastructure with various types of drones," the statement said.

Another strike targeted a concentration point for Russian military personnel near the village of Dubove in the Donetsk region.