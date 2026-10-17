One killed, 19 wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson

17 October 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

One person was killed and 19 others wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kherson region over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Saturday, including two children among the injured.

Russian forces struck multiple settlements and the regional capital, Kherson, using aircraft, drones and artillery, targeting critical infrastructure, public facilities and residential areas

The attacks damaged 10 apartment buildings, one private house, a supermarket and several private vehicles. Separately, nine people were evacuated from liberated communitie