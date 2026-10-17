One killed, 19 wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson
One person was killed and 19 others wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kherson region over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Saturday, including two children among the injured.
Russian forces struck multiple settlements and the regional capital, Kherson, using aircraft, drones and artillery, targeting critical infrastructure, public facilities and residential areas
The attacks damaged 10 apartment buildings, one private house, a supermarket and several private vehicles. Separately, nine people were evacuated from liberated communitie
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!