16 October 2026 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the US-Russia diesel deal as inappropriate Friday, warning at a European Council press conference that he was certain a gas agreement would follow.

Zelensky argued that concessions on Russian diesel risk opening the door to further energy deals and sanctions relief. He said such arrangements must be opposed, asking who would challenge them if he didn't.

The remarks follow a US-Russia agreement on Russian diesel supplies that includes relief from US sanctions. Trump has also pressed Ukraine to halt attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, linking those strikes to higher US energy prices.

Furthermore, he said Friday at a press conference at the European Council that Kyiv is not discussing replacing Starlink.

He thinks Ukraine still faces a shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles, underscoring Kyiv's ongoing need for air-defense supplies.

His comments follow disruptions to SpaceX's military-grade Starshield service that Ukrainian officials said affected drone operations.