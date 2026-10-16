Hikmet Hajiyev calls Alen Simonyan live as Armenian official rules out tensions with Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

16 October 2026 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian official Alen Simonyan has stated that there are no tensions in relations with Azerbaijan and that none are expected, pointing to positive developments in regional normalization efforts.

According to Armenian media outlet NEWS.am, Simonyan made the remarks during a conversation with journalists, during which he also received a telephone call from Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.

Simonyan highlighted what he described as positive trends concerning the opening of borders and the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye.

Asked why an Azerbaijani delegation was not participating in COP17, he recalled that Armenia had likewise not participated in a summit held in Baku in 2019.

"They, like us, have a problem of explaining certain topics within the country. But this cannot be projected onto relations, there is no tension and none is expected," he stated.

Responding to a question about statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Simonyan acknowledged that negative examples of political rhetoric continued to exist but argued that positive changes were often overlooked.

"No less bad statements are being made from the rostrum of the Armenian parliament and in our media, but we do not notice this," he said.

Simonyan noted that Aliyev had also spoken about the irreversibility of peace, adding that the rhetoric surrounding the normalization process was gradually changing.

"He also talks about irreversible peace, assesses everything that he calls occupation, and could not speak in positive epithets. Therefore, there is something to work on, but let's admit that the rhetoric is changing," he stated.

The Armenian official further revealed that he had personally raised concerns about the impact of Aliyev's statements during conversations with both the Azerbaijani president and Hikmet Hajiyev.

"I said this to both Hajiyev and President Aliyev, stating: 'Mr. President, you should know that your statements are perceived extremely sensitively in Armenia. When we talk about peace, you also have an important role. Your rhetoric is being heard in Armenia.'"

"I don't know if he accepted it or not, but he heard it," Simonyan added.

Despite acknowledging the continued sensitivity surrounding political statements, Simonyan maintained that the broader direction of relations remained positive.