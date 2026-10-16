Baku F2 winner Rafael Câmara secures Formula 1 seat

16 October 2026 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Brazilian driver Rafael Câmara will join Haas in 2027 after signing a multi-year contract with the Formula 1 team.

The 21-year-old currently races for Invicta Racing in Formula 2 and leads the championship standings. He is also a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Câmara won the Formula 2 Feature Race in Baku last month during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend. His move to Haas will mark his debut in Formula 1.

He is set to join Oliver Bearman at Haas, with Esteban Ocon leaving the team at the end of the 2026 season.

Formula 2 is a major step towards Formula 1, with races held alongside selected Grand Prix weekends. All drivers compete in identical cars, making driving skill and race strategy key factors in the championship.

The 2026 season features 14 rounds, with 22 drivers across 11 teams. The calendar includes circuits such as Monaco, Silverstone and Monza, before the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December.

The Baku street circuit is known for its long straights and tight corners, which create opportunities for overtaking and leave little room for error.