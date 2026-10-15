Azerbaijan participates in CIS talks on military cooperation and security

15 October 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On October 15, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov participated in the next meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, hosted by the Kyrgyz Republic.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, alongside representatives of CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting commenced with the Ministers of Defense laying wreaths at the monument commemorating the participants of the Second World War in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul Region, and paying tribute to the memory of the heroes. The heads of the defense establishments subsequently planted trees as part enhancing urban environment, improving environmental conditions, and preserving the region’s natural heritage.

This was followed by an official commemorative photo taken in front of the state flags.

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to ensuring collective security, including the organisation of operational and combat training for armed forces, the practical application of unmanned systems and robotic complexes in the execution of engineering support tasks, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in offensive and defensive operations. Additionally, participants also held an extensive exchange of views on further developing cooperation in military sports, organising competitions, and other issues of common interest.

In conclusion, documents summarising the results of activities carried out in 2026 were signed, along with the Work Plan of the Council of Defense Ministers of CIS member states for 2027.