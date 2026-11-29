Sweden sees fuel shortages as drivers rush to beat December tax increase
Sweden is experiencing a sharp increase in demand for petrol and diesel ahead of an upcoming fuel tax hike, with some filling stations temporarily running out of fuel.
Starting December 1, petrol and diesel prices are expected to rise by approximately 3 Swedish kronor ($0.29) per litre, including VAT, following the reinstatement of previous fuel tax rates.
According to the head of industry organization Drivkraft Sverige, the anticipated price increase has placed considerable pressure on filling stations. Over the past few days, temporary fuel shortages have been reported at several stations.
Industry operators are closely monitoring fuel stocks and prioritizing deliveries to stations experiencing the highest demand in an effort to minimize inconvenience for consumers.
Drivkraft Sverige had previously urged motorists to refuel in advance rather than wait until the final days before the tax increase takes effect.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!