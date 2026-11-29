29 November 2026 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Sweden is experiencing a sharp increase in demand for petrol and diesel ahead of an upcoming fuel tax hike, with some filling stations temporarily running out of fuel.

Starting December 1, petrol and diesel prices are expected to rise by approximately 3 Swedish kronor ($0.29) per litre, including VAT, following the reinstatement of previous fuel tax rates.

According to the head of industry organization Drivkraft Sverige, the anticipated price increase has placed considerable pressure on filling stations. Over the past few days, temporary fuel shortages have been reported at several stations.

Industry operators are closely monitoring fuel stocks and prioritizing deliveries to stations experiencing the highest demand in an effort to minimize inconvenience for consumers.

Drivkraft Sverige had previously urged motorists to refuel in advance rather than wait until the final days before the tax increase takes effect.