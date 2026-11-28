28 November 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania – Independence Day, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to the people of Mauritania, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

We attach great importance to the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mauritania. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will be able to make effective use of the existing potential of our interstate relations and further strengthen our cooperation.

On this joyous occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your responsible endeavors, and the friendly people of Mauritania lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 November 2026," the letter reads.