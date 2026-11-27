"Peace Bridge" Initiative brings together 60 Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives [PHOTOS]
On November 26–27, 2026, a bilateral roundtable discussion was held in the Armenian town of Dilijan within the framework of the "Peace Bridge" Initiative, bringing together representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society. The meeting gathered approximately 60 representatives of civil society organizations, media outlets, and analytical and expert communities from the two countries. This was the fifth meeting of the "Peace Bridge" Initiative.
Over the course of the two-day event, a series of meetings and discussions took place. Participants addressed the peace agenda endorsed at the August 8, 2025, Washington Summit, opportunities to strengthen and institutionalize the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process, as well as possible measures to build mutual trust between the two societies.
Participants exchanged views on opportunities for sustainable economic cooperation, the development of trade and connectivity routes in the South Caucasus, and humanitarian issues. The agenda also included engagement with young people, education, and the establishment of direct and long-term ties between representatives of the civil societies of the two countries.
Participants of the fifth roundtable discussion of the "Peace Bridge" Initiative met with Secretary of the Security Council of thr Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan. During the meetings, participants had the opportunity to address questions to the officials, followed by an exchange of views and perspectives.
The meeting also included work in a committee-based format. Within their respective committees, participants discussed existing challenges in relevant fields and explored further opportunities for cooperation.
The committees were as follows:
- Economic Affairs and Infrastructure
- Humanitarian and Social Affairs
- Environmental Issues
- Media
- Education, Public Narratives, and Engagement with Young People
- Political and Geopolitical Issues
This meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society representatives marked another step towards strengthening direct dialogue, mutual trust, and long-term cooperation between the two societies, reaffirming the importance of continuing constructive dialogue around the peace agenda.
The "Peace Bridge" Initiative will continue its work to further strengthen cooperation.
The list of participants is provided below:
Members of the "Peace Bridge" Initiative (Armenia)
- Areg Kochinyan – Armenian Council, President
- Naira Sultanyan – Democracy Development Foundation, Director
- Narek Minasyan – Armenian Council, Expert
- Samvel Meliksetyan – Armenian Council, Expert
- Boris Navasardyan – Yerevan Press Club, Honorary President (Remote / Online)
Representatives of Armenian Civil Society
- Alen Amirkhanyan – Acopian Center for the Environment, American University of Armenia (AUA), Director
- Harutyun Alpetyan – Acopian Center for the Environment, American University of Armenia (AUA), Program Director and Lecturer, Waste Management Expert
- Armen Shahbazyan – World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), GOPA Consulting Group, Sustainable Development Specialist, Protected areas, Biodiversity
- Benyamin Zakaryan – "GEOINFO" LLC Research Center, Water Resources Specialist, Hydrologist
- Sos Khachikyan – Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), Head of the Interdisciplinary Research Center, Economist
- Ashot Markosyan – Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), Amberd Research Center, Senior Expert, Economist
- Levon Barkhudaryan – Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), Amberd Research Center, Senior Researcher, Economist
- Karen Sargsyan – International Scientific-Educational Center of NAS RA, Management Expert, Economist
- Eviya Hovhannisyan – Independent Expert, Researcher (Infrastructure)
- Vazgen Karapetyan – Eurasia Partnership Foundation, Deputy Director
- Tatev Danielyan – Public Television of Armenia, Editor-in-Chief of Political Programs, TV Host
- Nelly Rafayelyan – Media Initiative Center, journalist
- Eleonora Sargsyan – Armenian Council, Expert
- Mariam Khalatyan – Socioscope Research Center, Sociologist
- Tigran Amiryan – Laboratory of Cultural and Social Narratives NGO, President
- Satenik Mkrtchyan – NCEDI Foundation, Education Specialist
- Robert Ghеvondyan – Armenian Council, Expert
- Armen Petrosyan – Orbeli Research Center, Regional Affairs Expert
- Edgar Vardanyan – Armenian Council, Expert
- Lusine Kharatyan – Writer and Cultural Anthropologist
- Arpi Harutyunyan — Democracy Development Foundation, Justice and Human Rights Portfolio Manager
- Ashot Melikyan – Committee for the Protection of Freedom of Speech, Chairman
- Sargis Harutyunyan – Yerevan Press Club, Program Manager
- Anna Gevorgyan – Center for Civilization and Cultural Studies, Researcher
- Nelly Minasyan — Institute of Armenian Studies, Yerevan State University, Ph. D in History, Associate Professor, Turkologist
- Elina Khachatryan — Peace Dialogue NGO, President
Members of the "Peace Bridge" Initiative (Azerbaijan)
- Farhad Mammadov –Centre for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, Deputy Chairman of the Board, Center for Studies of the South Caucasus, Director
- Rusif Huseynov –Topchubashov Center, Co-founder and director
- Kamala Mammadova –1news.az News Portal, Editor-in-Chief
- Ramil Iskandarli –Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Chairman of Board
- Fuad Abdullayev – Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, Leading advisor
Representatives of Azerbaijani Civil Society
6. Yegana Hajıyeva – Press Council of Azerbaijan, Member of the Board\
7. Orkhan Amashov – AnewZ TV channel, Editor, presenter
8. Sanan Rzayev – CBC Television, Editor and Senior Political Commentator
9. Emin Aliyev – Trend News Agency, Editor-in-Chief
10. Hamid Hamidov – Media director
11. Namig Mayilov – Report.az, Editor-in-Chief
12. Gulbaniz Ganbarova– Azerbaijan Rural Women’s Association, Chairperson
13. Aytan Gahraman –University of Foreign Languages, Professor
14. Shahla Ismayil –Women’s Association for Rational Development (WARD), Chairwoman
15. Hafiz Safikhanov – Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines Public Union, Chairman
16. Ahmad Alili – Caucasus Policy Analysis Centre, Director
17. Rafig Ismayilov – "For Civil Society" Public Union, Political Analyst, Chairman
18. Rauf Aghamirzayev –Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Transport Expert and Member
19. Aykhan Gadashov – Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Head of the Azexport.az portal
20. Yunis Orujev – Honored journalist
21. Fuad Karimli – The Global South NGO Platform, Secretary General
22. Jasur Madatzada — European Students’ Forum Baku Public Union, Chairperson
23. Eldar Hamzali – Researcher, independent expert
24. Anar Eyyubov – UNEC Russian School of Economics, Deputy Director, PhD in History
25. Murad Muradov – Topchubashov Center, Co-founder
26. Amin Mammadov – Public Association of Water Management, Specialists
27. Elman Yusifov – "Ekostil-Azerbaijan" Nature Protection Public Union
28. Orkhan Babayev – Center for Studies of the South Caucasus, Staff Member
29. Elbrus Musayev – AnewZ, Camera Operator
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