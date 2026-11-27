27 November 2026 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev | AzerNEWS

Today, as the leading state of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan demonstrates determination not only in the region but across the entire Eurasian space in deepening economic, cultural, political, and diplomatic ties among peoples, as well as adopting new decisions and implementing approaches to ensure people live better and more prosperous lives.

In its multi-vector foreign diplomacy, our country is interested in developing relations with friendly and partner nations at a new stage. A clear indicator of this is that we have recently witnessed reciprocal visits by heads of state, meetings of intergovernmental commissions, as well as various events held at the parliamentary level.

In this context, the fraternal relations established between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan deserve special emphasis. Today, relations between the two countries are not limited merely to a framework of bilateral friendship; they also play a leading role in the integration of the Turkic world and the formation of new avenues of cooperation across Eurasia. The strong political will of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with their reciprocal visits and the signed Treaty on Allied Relations, have elevated ties between the two brotherly nations to their highest peak. Supporting this strategic course set by the heads of state at the legislative level is the most important task facing parliamentary diplomacy.

From this perspective, the Second Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Forum, hosted by the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku on November 25, 2026, marked another step toward strengthening the institutional foundations of bilateral relations. Attended by delegations led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, this prestigious event proved once again that our legislative bodies not only oversee the implementation of interstate agreements, but also act as authors of new cooperation initiatives.

I would like to note that the Khiva Declaration, adopted at the First Interparliamentary Forum held in the historic city of Khiva, Uzbekistan, in 2025, laid the foundation for systematic dialogue between our legislative bodies. As a logical continuation of this path, the Baku Forum elevated our cooperation to a more concrete and practical level. Strengthening the activities of the Interparliamentary Joint Commission and adopting the Baku Declaration as the final document within the framework of the Forum serves to develop our fraternal relations based on modern principles of public administration.

Today, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan act as key players in the Middle Corridor connecting East and West. Joint projects implemented in transport and logistics, energy, the digital economy, and industry demonstrate that the target of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion by 2030 is entirely realistic. The primary mission resting on our parliaments is precisely to harmonize the legal framework and further develop the investment climate to ensure this economic leap.

At the same time, for relations to be sustainable, economic and political ties must be reinforced with the spiritual world of the younger generation. In line with the Forum's agenda, panel discussions thoroughly analyzed cooperation in humanitarian, cultural, youth, and sports fields alongside the economy, trade, investments, and green energy.

I should note that during my speech at the Forum’s 3rd panel session titled "Cooperation in the field of youth and sports as an important factor in preserving common national and spiritual values and passing them on to future generations," I specifically touched upon the strategic importance of protecting national identity, historical memory, and shared spiritual values in an era of rapid globalization and digital transformation. Guided by National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s far-sighted maxim that youth are the leaders of the future, and the unifying philosophy of the ideology of Azerbaijanism defined by President Ilham Aliyev, I noted that youth is the energy of the future, and sports is a universal language of communication that knows no borders.

Organizing joint youth camps and volunteer movements, as well as creating national content in the digital space that protects the minds of young people from harmful foreign influences, is a priority for both countries today. Our country's hosting of prestigious international sports tournaments and global youth forums, as well as the magnificent revival efforts underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur—liberated from occupation as a result of the unparalleled heroism shown by our youth and victorious Army in the 44-day Patriotic War—are living examples of passing our national heritage on to future generations. In this regard, the inclusion of the proposals and approaches I voiced during the 3rd session into Article 14 of the Baku Declaration, the Forum's final document, is a clear indicator of the effectiveness of our parliamentary diplomacy and the high value placed on the initiatives put forward.

The Baku Forum also demonstrated that Azerbaijani and Uzbek parliamentarians take a unified stance within international organizations, resolutely supporting each other's just causes. Uzbekistan’s fraternal contribution to the restoration of liberated Karabakh—the construction of the Mirzo Ulugbek school in Fuzuli—is a spiritual monument that will live forever in the memory of our peoples. At the same time, the discussions held at the Forum regarding the expansion of joint economic and cultural projects in our liberated territories show just how deeply rooted our future cooperation is.

Thus, the Second Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Forum served to mutually enrich our shared spiritual values and the fundamental reforms underway in both countries. The consistent implementation of the provisions enshrined in the Baku Declaration, the improvement of the legislative framework, and the effective work of the Joint Commission will contribute to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations, as well as the strengthening of peace and security in the region.

Mazahir Afandiyev is a member of the Azerbaijan Parliament