Lavrov: EU offers no concrete Ukraine plan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the European Commission regularly makes statements on Ukraine but has not sent Moscow any concrete proposals through diplomatic channels.
"We've never had any contact with the European Commission regarding negotiations surrounding the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said at a press conference in Gomel, Belarus. He said the absence of proposals showed a "lack of seriousness in Brussels' approach."
Lavrov also said Moscow had invited representatives of European countries to come to Russia or otherwise explain their position, but that they wanted to go straight to negotiations. "With such manners and such intentions, they'll sit down at the negotiating table and immediately put their feet up on it. We don't need that," he added.
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