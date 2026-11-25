European Parliament clears €199.7B EU budget for 2027
The European Parliament approved the EU's 2027 budget on Wednesday, setting commitments at €199.7 billion and payments at €211.5 billion. The vote was 406 to 184, with 69 abstentions. The budget is the final annual one under the 2021–27 long-term framework.
Compared with the European Commission's proposal, Parliament secured an additional €300 million for priority programs. The increases include €21.5 million for Horizon Europe, €22.5 million for transport and energy networks, €14 million for Erasmus+ and €13.5 million for civil protection.
The deal addresses €4.9 billion in higher-than-expected NextGenerationEU borrowing costs through an agreed mechanism and allocates €650 million to service Ukraine Support Loan debt. The budget amounts to 0.99% of EU gross national income.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!