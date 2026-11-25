25 November 2026 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

The European Parliament approved the EU's 2027 budget on Wednesday, setting commitments at €199.7 billion and payments at €211.5 billion. The vote was 406 to 184, with 69 abstentions. The budget is the final annual one under the 2021–27 long-term framework.

Compared with the European Commission's proposal, Parliament secured an additional €300 million for priority programs. The increases include €21.5 million for Horizon Europe, €22.5 million for transport and energy networks, €14 million for Erasmus+ and €13.5 million for civil protection.

The deal addresses €4.9 billion in higher-than-expected NextGenerationEU borrowing costs through an agreed mechanism and allocates €650 million to service Ukraine Support Loan debt. The budget amounts to 0.99% of EU gross national income.