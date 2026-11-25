25 November 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijani women's volleyball champions Turan are preparing for a major European challenge as they make their debut in the group stage of the CEV Women's Champions League today.

Turan will face Italian side Savino Del Bene in their opening Group D fixture, with the match scheduled to take place in Florence, Italy. The highly anticipated encounter is set to begin at 21:30 Baku time, marking an important milestone for the Azerbaijani club as they compete against some of Europe's leading volleyball teams.

The match represents a significant test for Turan, who will be eager to make a positive impression on their European campaign. Facing an established Italian opponent away from home will provide the Azerbaijani champions with an opportunity to assess their competitive level against top international opposition.

Turan have been drawn in Group D alongside two other strong European clubs: Türkiye's Eczacıbaşı and Serbia's Tent. The group promises to deliver challenging encounters, with all four teams competing for progression to the next stage of the prestigious continental competition.

For Turan, the opening fixture against Savino Del Bene offers an opportunity to begin their Champions League journey on a positive note and demonstrate the growing strength of Azerbaijani women's volleyball on the European stage.