24 November 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has unveiled a new promotional film titled “Judo Is No Stranger to Us!”, aimed at promoting the sport and introducing its core values to a wider audience.

The film highlights the deep spiritual connection between the philosophy of judo, Azerbaijani national culture and everyday life. It presents fundamental judo values, including respect, courtesy, friendship, courage, modesty and self-control, through familiar scenes from daily life.

Scenes showing a musician’s respect for the audience, children supporting one another and people remaining composed in difficult situations are portrayed alongside the principles and relationships cultivated on the judo mat. Accompanied by elements of traditional Azerbaijani music, these scenes demonstrate how the values promoted by judo are closely aligned with Azerbaijani society and its cultural heritage.

The film emphasizes that judo is much more than a means of physical training. It is also a school of personal development that helps individuals build discipline, strengthen character and acquire essential life skills.

One of the project's main objectives is to increase interest in judo among children, young people and women, while also raising parents' awareness of the sport's contribution to children's physical, mental and moral development.

Concluding with the message, “We welcome you to the tatami to discover yourself through values that are close to home!”, the film invites audiences to explore judo and embrace the principles that make it both a sport and a way of life.