23 November 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Presight, an artificial intelligence and data analytics company within the UAE-based G42 group, to support the international expansion of Azerbaijan's SIMA digital signature technology.

Under the agreement, Presight plans to cooperate with AzInTelecom to facilitate the introduction of SIMA Signature in foreign markets, leveraging its international business network and partnerships.

The cooperation aims to expand the global presence of SIMA, a digital signature solution developed by Azerbaijani engineers, while promoting the country's technological capabilities internationally.

The agreement also reflects growing international interest in SIMA's biometric identification technologies, integration capabilities and user-friendly digital services.

Azerbaijani digital technology targets international markets

The partnership is expected to create new opportunities for introducing SIMA Signature to international customers and organizations seeking digital identification and electronic signature solutions.

Presight's international business connections could help AzInTelecom explore potential markets and establish partnerships for deploying the technology outside Azerbaijan.

The memorandum represents a framework for future cooperation, although specific target countries, implementation timelines and investment commitments have not been disclosed.

AzInTelecom stated that it intends to continue expanding its international partnerships as part of broader efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional digital technology hub.

AzInTelecom expands digital transformation initiatives

AzInTelecom operates under AZCON Holding and specializes in cloud computing, digital identification and cybersecurity solutions.

Established in 2015, the company provides technological infrastructure and services supporting Azerbaijan's digital transformation.

Among its major projects are the Government Cloud initiative and SIMA, a digital signature platform designed to facilitate secure electronic identification and authentication.

Through its cooperation with Presight, AzInTelecom aims to extend the reach of Azerbaijani-developed digital technologies and strengthen the country's participation in international technology markets.