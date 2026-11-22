22 November 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The first postgraduate programme in Azerbaijan Studies in Spain was officially launched on November 20 at Abat Oliba CEU University in Barcelona, marking a new step in academic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on its official X account.

According to the ministry, the opening ceremony brought together university officials, Azerbaijani diplomatic representatives and other distinguished guests.

"The opening ceremony featured addresses by the University Rector, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Spain, the Director of AIDA and other distinguished speakers, and was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding," the ministry stated.

The newly established programme is intended to promote academic research and education focused on Azerbaijan's history, culture and contemporary development.

The Foreign Ministry highlighted the initiative's significance for strengthening educational and institutional relations between the two countries.

"This initiative marks an important milestone in strengthening Azerbaijan-Spain academic ties, promoting knowledge of Azerbaijan’s history, culture and contemporary development, and advancing academic cooperation," the statement added.