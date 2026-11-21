21 November 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 21, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva had a meeting with First Lady of Vietnam Ngo Phuong Ly at the Heritage House in Hanoi.

First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters, Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva, were introduced to Vietnamese traditional handicrafts at the Heritage House, a 19th-century building in Hanoi's Old Quarter that reflects traditional residential architecture and the lifestyle of merchants.

The First Lady of Azerbaijan and her daughters watched a Vietnamese tea presentation ceremony.

A traditional performing art, Ca Trù, dating back to the 11th century and inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, was then demonstrated. It combines the poetic performance of a female vocalist with the accompaniment of a three-stringed lute and a drum.

Later, Vietnam's traditional national dress, áo dài, was showcased. Made from traditional silk fabrics and adorned with patterns and embroidery, the national costumes represent different periods in Vietnam's history.

At the end of the visit, a specimen of Vietnamese calligraphy was presented to the First Lady of Azerbaijan.