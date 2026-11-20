20 November 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "Meeting with Mrs.Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. Hanoi, 20.11.2026."

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media pages about the meeting with Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

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