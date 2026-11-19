19 November 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A musical programme titled “Concert of Young Vocalists” has been presented at the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art as part of a joint initiative by the Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, and the museum.

Speaking at the event, Ramil Gasimov, Deputy Director of the Opera and Ballet Theatre, soloist and Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, highlighted the importance of nurturing young vocal performers and supporting their artistic potential for the future of Azerbaijani music.

He noted that providing opportunities for emerging artists contributes to their professional development, helps them gain valuable stage experience and promotes the country's national musical heritage.

The concert featured young vocalists Mahammad Shammadov, Gunel Hajiyeva, Aynel Mehdiyeva, Emil Ismayilov, Rashad Hasanazada, Gulzar Huseynova, Rahman Azizli, Nigar Jafarova, Maleyka Israfilova, Zumrud Davudova, Shams Gahramanova, Ruslan Persan and Elchin Ahadzada.

They performed with accompaniment by pianists Maryam Mammadova and Tofig Shikhiyev.

The programme included arias, romances and duets from operas and operettas by renowned composers, including Gaetano Donizetti, Fikret Amirov, Ruggero Leoncavallo, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gioachino Rossini, Muslim Magomayev, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi and Charles Gounod.

Through a diverse selection of musical pieces, the performers demonstrated their vocal abilities, artistic versatility and stage skills.

The concert concluded with a joint performance of “Libiamo ne' lieti calici” from Giuseppe Verdi's opera La Traviata, featuring all the participants.

The event provided a platform for young vocalists to showcase their artistic potential while promoting classical musical heritage and encouraging greater public interest in opera.