17 November 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission announced in a statement on Tuesday that its preliminary probe found that the global online marketplace Temu breached the Digital Services Act by failing to deal with the sale of illegal products. The Commission explained that Temu's mitigation measures are made up of ineffective controls to check the compliance of products, a weak content moderation system, and an ineffective sanction system.

The marketplace, owned by PDD Holdings Inc., can now defend itself by examining the investigation file documents and replying to the Commission's preliminary report. The European Union noted that the European Board for Digital Services will be consulted. Should the Commission's views be confirmed, a non-compliance decision might be adopted, which could then "trigger a proportionate fine that may reach up to 6% of the total worldwide annual turnover of the provider and order the provider to take measures to address the breach."