EU leaders likely to pick De Cos as new ECB chief
European leaders are nearing a deal to choose former Bank of Spain Governor and current Bank for International Settlements General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos as the next European Central Bank (ECB) president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing European Union diplomats and a senior German official.
Germany and France are expected to support De Cos' candidacy in exchange for roles on the ECB's executive board. Namely, a German candidate, likely Markus Brunnermeier, an economics professor at Princeton, will be appointed the ECB's chief economist, while a French candidate will get an executive board seat overseeing market operations, according to the report.
De Cos' only challenger for the leading role at the ECB is Klass Knot, the former Dutch central bank president. However, recent media reports suggested that he may withdraw his candidacy this week.
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