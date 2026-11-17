17 November 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The World Junior Chess Championship for players under the age of 20 will take place in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, from November 18 to 27, bringing together some of the world's most promising young chess talents.

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Azerbaijan will be represented at the prestigious international competition by two talented young players, Khagan Ahmad and Lala Huseynova.

Both players have already achieved notable success on the international chess stage. Ahmad is a European Under-14 champion and a world Under-16 champion, while Huseynova has also demonstrated her abilities through strong performances in international competitions.

Their participation is expected to provide another opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's growing strength in youth chess and compete against some of the best young players from around the world.

The championship, scheduled to run for ten days, will offer the Azerbaijani representatives a valuable opportunity to gain international experience, demonstrate their skills and challenge for top positions.

Azerbaijan has a long-standing tradition of excellence in chess, and the country's young generation continues to attract attention through achievements at European and world-level competitions. The Azerbaijani team will be hoping to add another successful chapter to that tradition in Caracas.