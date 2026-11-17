17 November 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republican Youth Library has prepared a series of special educational and cultural materials to mark November 17 – National Revival and Unity Day, including a bibliographic review titled “November 17 – National Revival and Unity Day”, a presentation entitled “From Awakening to Victory: The Foundational History of Independent Azerbaijan”, and a traditional book exhibition titled “The Road from Revival to Victory”.

The initiative aims to introduce a wider readership to the historical significance of Azerbaijan's National Revival Day, the role of the popular movement that began in 1988 in shaping Azerbaijani statehood, the development of national liberation ideas and the country's traditions of national unity.

The materials provide an overview of the political and social developments that took place in the Soviet Union in the late 1980s, Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, rising tensions surrounding Karabakh, and the Azerbaijani people's struggle to defend their national rights.

Particular attention is given to the nationwide rally that began on November 17, 1988, in Baku's Azadliq (Freedom) Square, marking a turning point in Azerbaijan's modern history and laying the foundations for a new chapter in the country's national liberation movement.

The presentation traces the historical significance of the national liberation movement, the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence and the subsequent path towards the country's historic Victory. Developed using modern technological tools, it combines visual materials and historical information to provide a comprehensive overview of the national revival movement, the struggle for freedom and the values of independence.

The bibliographic review features the full text of an address delivered by National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of National Revival Day, alongside statements by Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev on national unity and state independence.

The resource, published on the library's official website, also includes an article titled “From Revival to Victory” by Professor Anar Isgandarov, Doctor of Historical Sciences.

In addition, it provides bibliographic descriptions and brief summaries of books published over different years, focusing on Azerbaijani history, traditions of statehood, national identity, the struggle for independence and the political legacy of Heydar Aliyev.

Among the featured publications are The Modern History of Azerbaijani Statehood, The Birth of Modern Azerbaijan, The History of Azerbaijan: From Ancient Times to the Present Day, The Heydar Aliyev Milestone in Our History and The Figure of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijani History.

The review also includes articles published in Azerbaijani periodicals between 2005 and 2025, offering readers access to a broad range of historical and research materials.

The library has also organised a book exhibition titled “The Road from Revival to Victory”.

The exhibition features publications highlighting Azerbaijan's national liberation spirit, the people's struggle for independence, the country's history of statehood and the historical developments that ultimately led to Azerbaijan's Victory.

Through these initiatives, the Republican Youth Library seeks to preserve historical memory, promote national values and provide readers, particularly younger generations, with a deeper understanding of Azerbaijan's journey towards independence and sovereignty.