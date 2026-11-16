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Monday, November 16, 2026

Azerbaijan forecasts average annual GDP growth of 3.3% in 2027–2030

16 November 2026 14:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan forecasts average annual GDP growth of 3.3% in 2027–2030
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by an average of 3.3% annually in 2027–2030, while the non-oil and gas sector is expected to expand by 4.4% per year. During the same period, average annual growth in the non-oil and gas industry is forecast to exceed...

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