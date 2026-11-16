Azerbaijan's Ombudsman calls for greater international support for humanitarian demining

16 November 2026 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) has called on the international community and relevant organizations to step up their support for humanitarian demining efforts.

According to the Ombudsman's Office, the death of one person and serious injury to another in an explosion in the country's Aghstafa district have caused deep sorrow and concern.

The statement emphasized that the threat posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance remains a serious danger to people's lives and health in Azerbaijan, resulting in violations of human rights, particularly the right to life.

It also described the problem as a major environmental disaster that undermines the right to live in a healthy environment.

Landmine and unexploded ordnance blasts, as well as explosive substances that remain buried underground for extended periods, can cause chemical contamination, destroy fertile topsoil and pollute groundwater resources, the statement noted.

The Ombudsman stressed that the tragedy in Azerbaijan, occurring at a time when the country is hosting a major global climate event such as COP31, should once again draw international attention to the humanitarian threat posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance.

The Commissioner urged the international community and relevant organizations to intensify their efforts to address the problem, increase support for humanitarian demining operations and help ensure people's right to live in safety.