Tanker carrying Azerbaijani crew hit by drone near Romania's Black Sea coast [VIDEO]

15 November 2026 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A tanker carrying Azerbaijani crew members has been struck by a drone near Romania's Black Sea coast, close to the port of Sulina, raising fresh concerns about the safety of civilian shipping in the region.

According to the Azerbaijani Seafarers Support Public Union, the incident occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. aboard the Ali Najafov, a tanker owned by the Palmali shipping company.

There were 14 crew members on board at the time of the attack, including 13 Azerbaijani nationals and one Turkish citizen.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the crew responded swiftly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to the vessel's cargo tanks. Their prompt action also helped avert the risk of the diesel fuel carried on board catching fire.

The crew is currently awaiting evacuation, according to information released by the organisation.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over the safety of civilian vessels and their crews navigating the Black Sea, where the threat of drone attacks has become an increasing concern.

It is also worth noting that another vessel carrying Azerbaijani nationals was reportedly targeted in a separate drone attack earlier.