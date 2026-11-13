Azerbaijan to host AI agent hackathon for industrial sector in December

13 November 2026 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A hackathon dedicated to developing artificial intelligence (AI) agents tailored to the needs of Azerbaijan's industrial sector will be held in December.

Soltan Bayramov, Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), announced this during the Digital Impact Baku 2026 event.

He said the hackathon aims to encourage the development of AI-based solutions and prototypes addressing the practical needs of Azerbaijani industry.

Unlike conventional hackathons, which typically involve teams working together, the event will follow an individual participation model. Under this format, AI agents will effectively serve as participants' teams, assisting individual competitors in developing technological solutions.

Young professionals and startup founders taking part in the event will focus on addressing specific challenges faced by industrial enterprises.

Bayramov also called on representatives of industrial companies to explore the projects presented at the hackathon and establish partnerships with promising participants.

According to him, such cooperation could involve testing startup products, recruiting talented specialists and supporting promising projects.

He added that a meeting involving the heads of industrial enterprises is also planned at the conclusion of the hackathon. The meeting will aim to accelerate the implementation of development roadmaps identified by companies and strengthen management-level support for these initiatives.