Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in roundtable discussion as part of 9th EPC Summit shared on his social media [VIDEO]

12 November 2026 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev participated in a roundtable discussion within the framework of the 9th Summit of the European Political Community."

Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s participation in a roundtable discussion entitled “Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity and Affordable Energy” as part of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin has been published on his social media pages.

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