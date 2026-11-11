UK's Burnham rules out rejoining EU single market

11 November 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham rejected on Wednesday calls to rejoin the European Union's single market, but noted London does want to reach a deal with the bloc.

"We are honoring our manifesto to have deeper ties. There is the prospect of a deal with Europe that could add up to 0.4% to GDP," Burnham said while answering Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

The UK prime minister also promised to present his "10-year plan for Britain" to Parliament before its Christmas break.