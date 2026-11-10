President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolence to President of Poland
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Karol Nawrocki, President of the Republic of Poland.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the deaths and injuries resulting from the tragic incident in the city of Krakow.
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of the victims, and to the entire people of Poland following this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."
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