Iran lawmaker urges nuclear weapons development
Iranian lawmaker Hamidreza Gudarzi said on Monday that acquiring nuclear weapons could help deter future attacks, arguing that Tehran should reconsider its nuclear policy following the conflict with the United States and Israel.
Gudarzi claimed that Iran had faced explicit nuclear threats during the conflict, particularly regarding the destruction of Pickaxe Mountain. "The enemy openly threatened us with the use of nuclear weapons, especially to destroy Pickaxe Mountain. Therefore, the best way to silence this threat is to acquire nuclear weapons, create deterrence and ensure the enemy does not even dare to threaten us," he stressed.
He added that any decision to alter Iran’s nuclear doctrine rests with the country's highest authorities.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!