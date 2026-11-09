Russian forces strike Ukraine's Odesa, killing three and injuring one

9 November 2026 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian forces launched an airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on the morning of November 9, killing three people and injuring another, according to local authorities.

The attack targeted an infrastructure facility in the Black Sea port city, causing casualties and damage to the site.

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, three people were killed in the Russian strike, while another person sustained injuries.

Lysak confirmed that the injured individual had been hospitalized and remained in critical condition. Medical personnel are providing the victim with the necessary treatment.

The full extent of the damage caused by the attack has yet to be determined. Emergency and relevant services are responding to the incident, while local authorities are assessing the consequences of the strike.

Odesa, a strategically important Black Sea port and a major logistics hub for Ukraine, has repeatedly come under Russian attacks since the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.