President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Cambodia on Independence Day

9 November 2026 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Cambodia on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Cambodia – Independence Day.

We are pleased to note the steady development of relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia. The recent official visit of Prime Minister Hun Manet to our country has opened a new chapter in our bilateral relations and laid a favorable foundation for expanding the scope of our cooperation.

I am confident that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia, built on a solid foundation, will continue to develop and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Cambodia lasting peace and prosperity."