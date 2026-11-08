Footage about Turkish President's visit to Azerbaijan posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media [VIDEO]

8 November 2026 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "Official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Azerbaijan."

Footage regarding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to Azerbaijan has been shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts.

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