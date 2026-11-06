Trump: Only foolish leadership will reject 'Super Intelligence'

6 November 2026 21:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump criticized state leaders on Friday for rejecting the development of what his administration calls "Super Intelligence," saying states that embrace the technology could become rich.

"As President, I am 100% in favor of Super Intelligence (SI), and will work with the many States in the U.S. that want to become RICH by having them [sic]. They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say "NO" to the riches they bring!" the president said in a post on Truth Social.

The remarks come after his party lost Congress to the Democrats in the most recent elections in the country. The results may bring new scrutiny into the current administration's policy toward AI and technologies. An earlier report from The Washington Post said Democrats are already preparing probes into companies supporting the administration.