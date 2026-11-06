Azerbaijan, Suriname discuss expanding economic ties
Azerbaijan and Suriname have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy and other sectors.
According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Suriname’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation, Andrew Baasaron.
During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities to expand trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in energy, mining and agriculture.
They also exchanged views on supporting entrepreneurship, sharing experience in technological innovation and digital government services, and promoting partnerships between business communities of the two countries.
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