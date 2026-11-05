French union counts over 250,000 protesters today

5 November 2026 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

One of France's largest trade union confederation, CGT, said that more than 250,000 people had taken part in demonstrations across 73 cities by 1:00 pm CET on Thursday, as unions mobilized over wages.

"The only thing that will stop the mobilization is a response to the demands," CGT Secretary-General Sophie Binet told reporters ahead of a march in Paris.

The latest demonstrations follow consecutive weekends of large-scale protests, with reported participation ranging from 320,000 to 400,000 people across Paris and other major cities. The movement, initially driven by student protests over education and school conditions, has broadened to include concerns over the cost of living, inequality, public services, and government spending plans.