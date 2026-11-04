Türkiye to unveil national energy 2040 vision, targeting 70% renewable energy share

4 November 2026 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has completed work on a new energy framework designed in line with global developments and the country's long-term strategic objectives.

According to a statement from the ministry, the document, which will serve as Türkiye's energy roadmap for the coming years, will be officially presented to the public by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar at the launch of the "National Energy 2040" vision in Istanbul tomorrow.

The event will be held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office and bring together stakeholders from across the energy sector. Senior executives from public and private sector organisations, representatives of non-governmental organisations, and managers of national and international media outlets are expected to attend.

Ahead of the launch, Minister Bayraktar shared his assessment of the National Energy 2040 vision, noting that the world has recently faced various challenges across multiple sectors, particularly energy.

He said Türkiye had developed its new energy vision by taking into account global developments, as well as the country's future energy requirements and long-term strategic priorities.

"Under the vision of the 'Century of Türkiye', we are working towards the goal of a 'Fully Energy-Independent Türkiye'. Achieving complete energy independence requires us to transform the entire system, from production and transmission to distribution and consumption," Bayraktar said.

The minister noted that electrification would be at the centre of the National Energy 2040 vision, reflecting the growing importance of electricity in the global economy and Türkiye's domestic energy landscape.

"Electricity demand is increasing in our country, just as it is across the world. In this context, electrification will be at the heart of our new energy architecture. We are entering a new era in which electricity consumption will increase across all sectors of our economy, from industry and transportation to buildings and agriculture. We will expand electrification across every field," he said.

Bayraktar also stressed that the expansion of electrification and the transformation of energy markets would require substantial improvements to the country's existing infrastructure.

"Through National Energy 2040, we envisage billions of dollars in investments, covering everything from electricity generation to the development of energy infrastructure," the minister stated.

Renewable energy is also expected to play a major role in Türkiye's long-term energy strategy, according to Bayraktar.

He emphasised that renewable energy sources would contribute to security of supply while reducing the country's dependence on foreign energy through the utilisation of domestic resources. He also noted that the development of renewable energy was fully aligned with Türkiye's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2053.

"In this respect, we have very ambitious objectives in the field of renewable energy. By 2040, Türkiye will generate approximately 70% of its energy from renewable sources," Bayraktar said.

The minister also recalled that Antalya would host COP31, one of the world's largest international climate conferences, from November 9 to 20.

He said the ambitious targets to be announced during the National Energy 2040 launch would also be presented to international partners at the Antalya summit.

"We will share the ambitious targets that we will announce at the launch with our counterparts in Antalya. We will explain the more resilient, flexible and secure energy system that we intend to establish. We will also emphasise the importance of connectivity at both regional and global levels," Bayraktar added.

The National Energy 2040 vision is expected to outline Türkiye's long-term priorities for electricity generation, infrastructure development, electrification, renewable energy expansion and energy security, providing a strategic framework for the country's transition towards greater energy independence.