Azerbaijan to allocate ₼434 million for Heydar Aliyev oil refinery modernisation in 2027

4 November 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan plans to allocate ₼434 million ($255.29 million) in 2027 to finance the modernisation and reconstruction of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, one of the country's key strategic industrial facilities.

The funding is envisaged in the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027", which has been submitted for discussion to the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The proposed allocation reflects the government's continued commitment to upgrading the country's oil refining infrastructure, improving industrial capabilities and strengthening the technological base of the domestic energy sector.

The Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, operated by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), plays a central role in meeting domestic demand for petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel and other refined oil products. Its modernisation is also important for improving production efficiency, enhancing product quality and aligning refinery operations with increasingly demanding environmental and technical standards.

The reconstruction programme forms part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to develop its energy infrastructure and increase the competitiveness of its downstream oil and gas industry.