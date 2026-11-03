Iran: Nuclear dispute 'biggest lie of century'

3 November 2026 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei accused the United States of using the dispute over Iran's nuclear program to pressure Tehran, describing it as "the biggest and most costly lie of the century."

In his remarks at an event focused on relations with the United States, Baghaei insisted that the nuclear dispute became the reason for imposing some of the most severe restrictions on Iran. "Not even a single piece of evidence has been presented showing a deviation from the peaceful path," he noted.

Furthermore, the official stressed that the US lacks "genuine seriousness about diplomacy." Washington "sees diplomacy merely as a tool to impose and dictate its will, even on its closest partners," he pointed out.