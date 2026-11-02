Montenegro to extradite Azerbaijani suspect wanted over fatal road accident

2 November 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Montenegro has agreed to extradite Azerbaijani citizen Dadash Balakishi oglu Dadashzadeh, who is wanted in Azerbaijan in connection with a fatal road traffic accident.

According to the Press Service of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, the agreement was reached following an official extradition request submitted to Montenegro's Ministry of Justice, accompanied by the necessary documentation in accordance with international procedures.

The Prosecutor General's Office said Dadashzadeh is suspected of causing a road traffic accident resulting in a fatality.

The criminal case is under preliminary investigation by the Sabunchu District Police Department, which established reasonable grounds for suspicion and issued a decision to formally charge him.

However, Dadashzadeh allegedly evaded the investigation and went into hiding, prompting Azerbaijani authorities to place him on an international wanted list through Interpol's National Central Bureau.

Following subsequent search operations, the suspect was located in Montenegro and taken into custody.

The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that the relevant procedures are currently underway to arrange his transfer to Azerbaijan.

The authorities have not announced a specific date for the extradition.