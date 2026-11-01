Azerbaijani wrestler wins crucial bout in Astana
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Turan Bayramov has secured a victory in the repechage round at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Competing in the 74kg weight category, Bayramov defeated Kosovo’s Egzon Hoxha to remain in contention for a bronze medal.
His next opponent will be Tajikistan’s Viktor Rassadin. If the Azerbaijani wrestler wins that bout, he will face Japan’s Yoshinosuke Aoyagi in the bronze medal match.
The World Wrestling Championships, which began on October 24, will conclude on November 1.
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