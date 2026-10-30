Merz: Europe faces €100B energy toll from Iran war
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz once again urged a diplomatic solution to the war in Iran during his visit to South Korea.
"I can only appeal to all parties to the conflict: This conflict cannot be resolved militarily," the leader stated, adding that Berlin is reaching out through multiple channels to coordinate negotiations. Merz underscored that rising energy prices had already cost Europe more than €100 billion.
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that the conflict is going to "end very soon one way or another."
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