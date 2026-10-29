Pashinyan blames opposition for parliamentary brawl in Armenia

29 October 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has defended members of the ruling Civil Contract party following a brawl between ruling party lawmakers and opposition representatives in parliament.

Pashinyan placed full responsibility for the incident on the opposition, describing the actions of ruling party MPs as "proportionate and appropriate."

The prime minister said that any attempt to physically attack a member of the Armenian parliament would be met with a forceful response.

"If anyone thinks they can lay a hand on a member of parliament and hit them, we will simply break that hand. If necessary, we will break it with a chair," Pashinyan added.

Earlier, a fight broke out between lawmakers from Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party and opposition representatives in the National Assembly.

The incident occurred during a speech by ruling party MP Taron Chakhoyan, who made insulting remarks about the opposition before engaging in a heated verbal exchange with Narek Karapetyan, head of the Strong Armenia faction.

In response, opposition lawmakers approached the speaker’s podium, triggering a scuffle that quickly escalated into a physical fight.

The parliamentary session had to be suspended, and one lawmaker was knocked to the floor during the altercation.