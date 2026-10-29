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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Araghchi: Iran still open to diplomacy

29 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Araghchi: Iran still open to diplomacy
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran is still open to a diplomatic solution to the conflict with the United States.

"While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

In addition, the foreign minister stated that Iran is in continuous contact with mediators to explore ideas that could "ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week."

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