Araghchi: Iran still open to diplomacy

29 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran is still open to a diplomatic solution to the conflict with the United States.

"While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

In addition, the foreign minister stated that Iran is in continuous contact with mediators to explore ideas that could "ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week."