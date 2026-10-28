Israel's Golan urges opposition to ally with Arab parties

28 October 2026 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Head of Israel's Democrats party, Yair Golan, called on the opposition on Wednesday to form a coalition with Arab parties in order to oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We must no longer accept Netanyahu's racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes," Golan wrote in a post on X. "We have a responsibility and we have an opportunity to form a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens," he added.

The Central Elections Committee published earlier today preliminary results with 76% of ballot boxes counted, giving the pro-Netanyahu bloc 54 seats and the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot, Yashar party leader and Netanyahu's main challenger, 47 in the 120-seat Knesset. A coalition needs 61 seats to govern, while the Arab parties currently stand at 19 seats.