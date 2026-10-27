President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video on the opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue [VIDEO]

27 October 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on the theme 'Dialogue for a Common Future'."

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku was posted on his social media pages.

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