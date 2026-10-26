Azerbaijani entrepreneurs purchase goods at Turkmenistan Commodity Exchange

26 October 2026 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkmenistan’s State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange recorded 10 transactions last week, with representatives of Azerbaijan’s business community among the participants.

According to local media outlets, entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Serbia purchased Portland cement, cottonseed oil, wheat flour, glycyrrhizic acid derived from licorice root, cotton yarn and fabric in foreign currency.

The total value of the transactions exceeded $9.97 million.

The deals highlight the range of Turkmenistan’s export commodities and the participation of businesses from several international markets, including Azerbaijan, in the country’s commodity exchange.